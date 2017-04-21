Kris Jenner Dreading Caitlyn’s ’20/20′ Interview: ‘She Feels Weird’ Having Sex Life Exposed

Courtesy of ABC & E

While people around the world are waiting on the edge of their seats to see what Caitlyn Jenner is going to say during her ’20/20′ interview on April 21, one person is not: Kris Jenner! The Kardashian matriarch ‘feels weird’ having her dirty laundry aired out.

Here we go again! Two years after revealing to the world that she’s transgender in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner, 67, is sitting back down with Diane Sawyer, 71, on 20/20 to talk about her new memoir The Secrets Of My Life, and reveal some of the deepest darkest parts of her past. We can’t wait to hear what she has to say, but ex-wife Kris Jenner, 61, certainly doesn’t feel the same way.

“Kris wishes the interview would have happened already,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is not looking forward to any reveals that will be made. It is making her feel weird that she has to go through whatever fallout comes from it. It’s more of a burden than Kris wants it to be.”

We don’t blame Kris for being freaked out. On April 20 a clip from the April 23 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was released showing how devastated Kris was after reading Caitlyn’s memoir. Cait said that she had always been “uncomfortable” having sex with Kris, and it completely broke the momager’s heart. We don’t blame her, we wouldn’t want the gritty details of our sex lives released either!

And that’s not all. The memoir is also reported to contain details about Cait’s gender reassignment surgery, who she plans to date now that she’s had the surgery, and what went on behind the scenes of KUWTK. “The last five years have been terrible… Kris wants me out of the house as much as possible,” she wrote. She even called their marriage an “acrimonious misery.” Ouch! Watch the interview for yourself on April 21 at 10pm on ABC.

