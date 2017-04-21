Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Former Fling Younes Bendjima For B-Day Dinner Date

Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! While celebrating her 38th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian reunited with her 23-year-old former fling Younes Bendjima for a romantic dinner on April 20. The reality star turned heads in her all-white ensemble, so are they back on?!

Out with the old, in with the new? Kourtney Kardashian was spotted enjoying an intimate dinner date with model Younes Bendjima, 23, on April 20. The reality star recently turned 38-years old, continuing her celebrations at L.A.’s Chateau Marmont with her former fling. Dressing to impress, Kourtney wowed in her white ensemble, featuring a corset, a sheer top and loose-fitting trousers. He was no slouch in the looks department either, rocking a suit and dress shoes for the special occasion. It seems sparks were flying since both couldn’t stop smiling! SEE THE PICS.

“Kourtney seemed giddy around Younes,” an eyewitness told X17. “They were trying their best to be discreet, but it was obvious that it was a date. They were very flirty.” It seems that Kourtney and Younes have a great time in each other’s company, since the pair also reportedly dined at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi on April 20. Kourtney and the model first ignited romance rumors in Oct. 2016 and again when they were spotted together in Dec. at the SLS Hotel. “Kourtney contacted him and asked him if he wanted to meet up,” an insider revealed to UsWeekly.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Scott Disick, 33, continued to spark reconciliation rumors on April 18. The on-again-off-again pair spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth aka Disneyland, and they made it a family affair! Their children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — as well as, North West, 3, tagged along for the adventure park fun. However, the reality star did recently claim they are solely focused on co-parenting their little ones in the best way they can.

As we previously reported, “Younes is a complete sweetheart and a total gentleman. Kourtney is in awe of his good looks and chiseled body, not to mention his charismatic personality,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Younes on the other hand is quite taken with Kourtney and the fact that she is older, so mature and famous.” We’re just glad to see her living it up!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Younes make a great couple? Tell us!

