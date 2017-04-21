Katy Perry Becomes A Fairy With Long Blonde Hair While Drinking Unicorn Frappuccino

Courtesy of Instagram

Katy Perry looked like a ‘Lord Of The Rings’ elf while wearing a long blonde wig on the set of an upcoming music video on April 20. Do you love this look?

The Starbucks’s Unicorn Frappuccino is everywhere — tons of stars are drinking it and sharing their stories on social media. Even Katy Perry got in on the action, posting a video of her drinking the concoction on Instagram on April 20.

She actually spit it out, saying, “I couldn’t handle drinking my own blood.”

Her unicorn inspired look was thanks to hairstylist Chris Appleton, who is known for his amazing wig game. He also frequently works with Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande. The new platinum ‘do made her look like a fairy princess unicorn!

We think this look is for a music video — the shoot lasted well into the late night hours, and Chris thanked the Unicorn Frapp for keeping him up! He said he drank it, and that it “was amazing, and probably more sugar than I have had in 10 years.”

Katy’s makeup was glowing and rosy on the set. She lashes were long and full and her skin looked supple and plump. Her makeup was done by Hung Vanngo. Such a pretty look for summer!

The long blonde wig was actually pretty, but Katy also poked fun at her new short pixie by styling it like celeb chef Guy Fieri and posting a pic on Instagram. Too funny!

Katy cut her hair into a super short buzz cut just in time for the Met Gala, which happens on May 1. She’s chairing the major fashion event — we can’t wait to see what she wears and her beauty look!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Katy Perry’s Unicorn hair makeover?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.