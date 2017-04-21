8 Times Katy Perry Has Morphed Into Another Celebrity

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Katy Perry had us cracking up when she posted a photo on Apr. 20 of herself twinning chef Guy Fieri! Can you think of any stars she has looked life before? Well we’ve rounded up 8 times Katy morphed into another celeb that will blow your mind!

Katy Perry totally rocked her Guy Fieri look on Thursday, Apr. 20 in honor of “National Lookalike Day.” The 32 year-old pop star even joked that her new blonde cropped cut meant it was “#nevergettinglaidday” because she looked so much like the famous chef. LOL! It wasn’t the first time Katy has shared some physical similarities to other celebrities. We gathered up 8 times Katy totally twinned with another star.

The “Firework” singer’s short hair has definitely given her a new edge. Katy got a lot of comparisons between herself and the Biebs! She was not the only celeb who has rocked similar hair to Justin Bieber, 23, and you can’t help notice a little resemblance there. Katy has totally joined in a some sort of blonde cropped hair trend because she has two more doppelgängers in Miley Cyrus, 24, and Scarlett Johansson, 32!

Katy used to have jet black hair that really brought out her gorgeous blue eyes that made her look a lot like actress Zooey Deschanel, 37. Both ladies rocked the bangs look and sometimes have wore retro style clothes that made them look almost like twins! The resemblance between them was totally uncanny! Katy’s dark banged hair also made her look a lot like Jessica Jones star Kristen Ritter, 35. These girls did not all have the hairstyle at the same time, but they might even have passed for sisters if they did!

HollywoodLifers, which star do you think Katy looked the most like? Tell us what you voted in the poll below in the comments!

