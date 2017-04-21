Tyga Dating Sexy Kylie Jenner Look-A-Like Jordan Ozuna? She Reveals Relationship Status

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

With Kylie Jenner seemingly moving on, fans can’t stop buzzing over Tyga’s new rumored romance with her sexy look-a-like. But here’s the question, are they really dating? This is what Jordan Ozuna had to say about all the relationship hype.

Not that it’s a competition or anything, but Kylie Jenner, 19, is definitely the one moving on faster in this situation. Tyga, 27, on the other hand, isn’t getting a relationship going with anyone — not even Jordan Ozuna, who was rumored to be dating the rapper. The Kylie look-a-like shut down all buzz on Instagram today (April 21) via Twitter, writing, “Omg y’all! I’m not dating Tyga! Come on,” complete with three tears-of-laughter emojis. Well, that definitely sets the record straight. Jordan and Tyga are NOT Hollywood’s newest couple.

Omg y'all I'm not dating tyga 😂😂😂 come on. — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 21, 2017

Maybe the reason the “Gucci Snakes” hitmaker isn’t chasing after girls is because she’s still hung up on his ex-girlfriend. They broke up (for the fourth time) pretty recently, but he’s already pleading with the makeup maven’s family to convince her to give their romance another chance. “Tyga’s sick of hearing about Kylie and Travis [Scott] being together,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s hoping Khloe [Kardashian] will convince her to leave Travis alone and come back to him. Hmm…what are the chances of them getting back together?

Travis and Kylie were totally all over each other during Coachella Weekend 1, but as soon as Jordan entered the picture, she showed signs of being sad and lonely. Exhibit A — the raven-haired beauty spent ALL DAY in bed, and even skipped her usual beauty routine of applying makeup and doing her hair. “Haven’t left this position in 25 hours,” she captioned the Snapchat story, begging fans to wonder if she’s upset about losing Tyga. It seems like Kylie has an important decision to make — either stay with Travis or go back to Tyga.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga should try and move on from Kylie? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.