Harry Styles Hints He Really Is Playing Mick Jagger In Rolling Stones Biopic

OMG, it’s all happening! In a new interview, Harry Styles gave fans the tiniest hint that he might actually be portraying the iconic Mick Jagger in an upcoming biopic. Say what?!

Harry Styles, 23, may have just released new music, but that doesn’t mean he’s done dipping his toes in the acting pool just yet. So, what’s his next big movie role after the release of the war film, Dunkirk? According to Harry himself, it might just be a chance to play one of the greatest rock legends the music world has ever seen!

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Harry participated in a game in which he used only facial expressions to respond to a number of questions. When the host, Graham Norton, asked Harry if it was true he had auditioned for the young Han Solo role and if he was going to play Mick Jagger in an upcoming biopic about the Rolling Stones, Harry’s reaction was to “smile knowingly”, according to the Daily Mail. OMG!

While that’s not exactly confirmation, if those two questions were completely outrageous to Harry it’s likely he would have had a much more expressive reaction than to just smile, no? Hmm!

It was first reported that Harry could possibly be portraying Mick on the big screen in May 2012, as seen on HollywoodLife.com. In June 2016 the rumor mill went wild again about Harry getting the role, with reports that it the film would be called Exile on Main Street: A Season in Hell with the Rolling Stones and directed by Andy Goddard. If any of this is true, hopefully we’ll be getting confirmation VERY soon — especially after Harry’s reaction to hearing the news on British television!

