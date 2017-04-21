David Henrie Gets Married & ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Co-Star Selena Gomez Was There

Courtesy of Instagram

Sorry ladies, your favorite Disney hunk is officially off the market! ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ star David Henrie married girlfriend Maria Cahill on Apr. 20 — and co-star Selena Gomez was one of the wedding guests! We’ve got all the romantic details!

We have two HUGE things to talk about. One, David Henrie, 27, is a married man, and two, longterm friend Selena Gomez, 24, was at his wedding! It was basically a Wizards Of Waverly Place reunion when David tied to knot with girlfriend Maria Cahill on April 20 in Southern California. “You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it,” gushed the actor to People right before the Old Hollywood-inspired wedding. “You don’t meet girls like her every day.”

And speaking of the beautiful bride, she wore an A-line, full-length gown that featured both special beading by Alencocon & Chantilly and lace pieces by Enzoani. As for David, he looked skrikingly handsome in a custom tuxedo designed by Indochino and rocked a classically old school white bowtie! “My dad got married in a white bowtie, so I’m honoring him,” he added to the publication. That DEFINITELY sounds like Old Hollywood!

Out of all 170 wedding guests, there’s one that we just can’t stop buzzing about. Selena, who’s known David for about a decade now since the show aired in 2007, reportedly sat at a special table ONLY meant for Wizards! Growing up on the show, the cast members would “all bet on who would be the first one to get married,” says David. “No one bet Jake [T. Austen] and I didn’t bet on Selena.” OK, so Selena wasn’t exactly first…but she and The Weeknd could be the next!

HollywoodLifers, how romantic does David and Maria’s wedding sound? Are you surprised Selena was invited?

