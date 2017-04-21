Gianna Martello Reveals Her Status With ‘Dance Moms’ After Season 7 & More

Image Courtesy of Ryan West

Season 7A of ‘Dance Moms’ just aired, and season 7B is coming up. But what about a season 8? HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with star Gianna Martello about whether she’ll return, what’s next for her, and Abby Lee Miller.

Are you returning next season?

I don’t know. I definitely am not opposed to it, but I don’t even know if there is going to be another season. So we’ll see. I absolutely love what I did on the show. so it’s definitely not out of the question.

What was it like working with Cheryl Burke?

I actually did not, which you’ll actually see in season 7B. The team kind of splits. Abby and I kind of take the mini team and the junior elite team kind of goes off on their own journey. I actually have never met Cheryl or worked with her.

Abby Lee Miller has said she’s done with the show. Did you have any idea that was going to happen?

It’s always been a battle with her and production. She says she’s quitting and then she’s back, and then she’s quitting and then she’s back. This time around, I actually found out about it on social media. I kind of knew after what had happened that past Saturday at competition that this one was going to be final.

So you think she’s serious?

She’s a never say never situation, too. I mean I know that before we return we would probably ask some things to be changed on the show. Some big things, some little things, but we just weren’t happy with the direction the show was going in and just stuff that was going on, so that’s why we left. I don’t think it’s ever final that we’re both done, but I think some things have to change before we come back.

You two are such an integral part of the show and ALDC. The show wouldn’t be the same without you.

I feel that she and I work so well together on the show, but it doesn’t work without me and without her. Like, we come as a team on this show.

What’s your relationship with Abby been like off camera?

It’s good! I don’t know if you know but I actually grew up dancing for her, so I was on her competition team. My family is very close with her, and she’s always been nice to me. Don’t get me wrong, she’s yelled at me before, but she’s a tough coach. She’s been nothing but nice to me, and that’s also because we get along very well.

Many people believe Abby’s way too harsh on the show, but she’s just a tough coach.

It’s also way overdramatized for TV. Like I said, don’t get me wrong, she’s very, very tough. One of the toughest, but she produces results.

Over the years, many bright young stars like Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak have grown up before our eyes on the show. Do you still keep in touch with them?

Yeah! We had lost touch with Chloe for a while, but I did get to see her and her family when they came back to the show. I still do talk to Maddie and her family, not as often as I would like to, but I do talk to them quite often.

What are you up to now that filming is done?

I’m actually moving full time to the west coast. I’m in the process of moving right now. I’m still teaching at the ALDC full time in LA, but I’m finally making the full move to Los Angeles in the next month.

Will you still work for ALDC regardless of what happens with the show?

Oh, yeah. Absolutely. I grew up with the ALDC. I’ve always had a job with ALDC. I love what I do there with Abby, so hopefully with schedule permitting like I will always work for the ALDC as long as it’s there.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there will be a Dance Moms season 8? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.