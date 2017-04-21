Courtesy of Twitter

10 months after Christina Grimmie’s tragic death, her family is helping her legacy live on by releasing four new tracks from the late singer. Her EP ‘Side B’ dropped on April 21, and you can listen to it right here.

Before she was murdered in June 2016, Christina Grimmie released her EP Side A, but her life was cut short before she could release the follow-up tracks. Hoping to keep her music alive, her family members have now given fans a chance to hear that previously unreleased music, by dropping Side B on April 21. the EP features four songs, “I Only Miss You When I Breathe,” “The Game,” “I Won’t Give Up,” and “Invisible,” which was actually released as a single in February.

Three of the songs will be featured on a full-length album called All Is Vanity that the family will release on June 2. The LP will include ten tracks in total, and the release date is significant because it falls on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Christina was just 22 years old when she was shot and killed during a meet and greet after her show in Orlando, Florida on June 10. The man who killed her, 27-year-old Kevin James Loibl, was ‘infatuated’ with her, according to his co-workers. However, Christina was dating a producer, and when people teased Kevin that he had “no shot,” he got very angry, which reportedly set him off. Kevin killed himself after murdering Christina in cold blood.

It seems like there is more from Christina to come, too, as her team also revealed there will be an announcement coming on the April 25 episode of The Voice. Of course, we’ll update you once the news is out.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this new music from Christina?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.