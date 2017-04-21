Christina El Moussa Flaunts Nipples & Amazing Abs In Bikini — See Sizzling Pic

AKM-GSI

Sun’s out, buns out! Christina El Moussa proudly rocked a sizzling two piece and showcased her washboard abs on April 20, looking like a total beach babe. The ‘Flip or Flop’ reality star turned up the heat in Maui with her barely-there swimwear!

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Christina El Moussa, 33, turned heads while soaking up the sun at the beach in Lahaina, Maui on April 20. The Flip or Flop reality star opted for a tiny gray bikini with pink detail, tucking her blonde locks underneath a trendy cap. Clearly enjoying her time spent at the luxurious Montage Kapalua Bay hotel, Christina was all smiles while putting her toned physique on full display. She even played around in the water before striking a sexy pose!

The reality star has reportedly asked HGTV for a whopping $1 million per season to stay on the network. Christina is allegedly demanding the hefty sum and wants producers to cut ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, from the show if they proceed. She is also reportedly requesting shorter filming hours, transportation to and from set, and her own trailer with a glam team. HGTV is willing to work with Christina, but getting rid of Tarek might not be an option, since both bring ratings.

The mother-of-two has faced her ups and downs when it comes to her relationships. She reportedly split from NHL hunk Nate Thompson, 32, on April 13. The pair was first romantically linked in the beginning of March! A rep for Christina recently confirmed that she and Nate are “just friends.” He was reportedly Christina’s second post-marriage boyfriend, following her short-lived romance with contractor Gary Anderson. Meanwhile, her divorce from Tarek is still pending.

Luckily, Christina has been staying positive and taking care of herself amid her highly publicized split. The reality star continually shows off her washboard abs and amazing curves in a tiny bikini and her nutritionist just spilled all the secrets on how to obtain her enviable bikini body. She doesn’t set very restrictive guidelines on herself when it comes to her diet plan, but she rarely lets her sweet tooth get the best of her! It looks like Christina’s hard work is definitely paying off.

HollywoodLifers, are you impressed by Christina’s stellar beach bod? Tell us!

