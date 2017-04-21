Bernice Burgos Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy See-Through Bodysuit: Tempting T.I.?

Courtesy of Instagram

Turn down for what? T.I.’s alleged side chick Bernice Burgos shared a new scantily clad photo on April 20, wearing a see-through lace bodysuit and heels. She’s been flashing all sorts of skin on social media, so is she trying to tempt the rapper?!

Bernice Burgos, 37, knows how to keep all eyes on her! T.I.’s, 36, alleged side chick was looking to turn heads with her sexy outfit on April 20, rocking a see-through bodysuit in her latest Instagram photo. She flaunted major cleavage in the low-cut number, pairing it with white undergarments. “Diamond Princess #berniceburgos,” she captioned the pic. That same day, she shared a video showing off her washboard abs in jeans and a tank top, before posting another bikini-clad photo. Fans want to know: is she trying to show the rapper what he’s missing?

T.I.’s alleged side chick Bernice celebrated turning 37 on Apr. 17, and to commemorate the occasion she decided to dress to impress! She proudly wore a sheer black top that clearly exposed both of her pierced nipples, causing quite a stir on social media. Now that T.I. has officially confirmed that he and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, are done and moving forward in their divorce, Bernice is reportedly hoping to finally become the rapper’s main girl. Time will tell!

In an explosive new interview on Wendy Williams, Tiny publicly slammed T.I.’s alleged mistress for trying to push her buttons. “The only problem I have with her was somebody made a comment about her on my page,” Tiny explained to Wendy. “I said what I said, she replied, that’s cool. But then you come back and put up a video speaking about my marriage, which is a no-no.”

As we previously reported, “Tiny is not about to let Bernice come out of this a winner. She knows the more shade she throws at Bernice, the more attention that gives her and that means more bookings and more money in her pocket,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny isn’t a chump, she’s not going to help this woman make money off her misery.”

