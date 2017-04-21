Bella Thorne On Real-Life Personal Issue She’d Like To Tackle On ‘Famous In Love’

In Freeform’s ‘Famous in Love,’ Bella Thorne takes on the role on Paige Townsen, a college student who turns into a superstar — and how she adjusts to her new life. So, HollywoodLife.com asked Bella Thorne about something that she, as a huge star, has experienced in her life — and would want to bring to the show.

Bella Thorne knows a thing or two about being famous — but it may surprise you when you find out what it is she wants to tackle in season two. She’s confident that Famous in Love co-creators Marlene King and Rebecca Serle, definitely know what to approach, but one thing she feels that needs more attention is equal pay.

“I would love to deal with women getting paid less, women being treated not as well on set, etc.,” Bella, 19, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the Freeform Upfronts in New York City. “I would like to get into that a little bit more if we could. I think that’s a really good subject to get out there, and the more people take notice and become aware of it, the more things change in the world.”

Preach, girl! Bella obviously has been through a ton in her life, as she’s been acting since she was just 9 years old. Currently the star of the show, working on a new album, and 12 other projects, she grew up on the Disney Channel show, Shake It Up, so she has a great deal of experience on set. Obviously the issue of equal pay and treatment on sets has been an issue that’s recently come into view more and more over the years, so why not tackle it on Freeform?

Famous in Love premiered on April 18 and will air every Tuesday night at 9PM ET; all ten episodes are also all available now on the Freeform app and on Hulu.