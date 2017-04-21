SplashNews

Whoa! Amber Rose spilled her thoughts on the whole T.I., Tiny, & Bernice Burgos drama and she did not hold back! She even offered Tiny advice on how to handle the breakup that you just have to see!

Amber Rose offered some advice and dropped major wisdom on the whole drama surrounding T.I., Tiny, and Bernice Burgos. The 33 year-old model got real about the whole love triangle and explained why she didn’t think people should judge the situation too quickly. “No one is saying anything about T.I. Everybody is saying everything about Bernice, but really no one knows anything!” she told interviewers on Friday, Apr. 21.

Amber even criticized people who have attacked Bernice. “No one knows facts so that’s what makes it so frustrating that immediately you go towards the woman,” she said and offered a real feminist view on things. She said people have said, “‘It’s all her fault. She did it.’ She’s the one that seduced him when really it’s a mutual thing, right? It takes two to tango,” Amber warned.

She explained that she felt sympathy for everyone involved because it’s obviously a very emotional and tumultuous topic. “She’s [Bernice] saying that she’s not doing it. I don’t know what he’s [T.I] saying. Tiny’s probably just upset because that’s her husband,” she said. Amber then offered Tiny so really great advice to cut through all the rumors swirling around. She said Tiny should just call Bernice and talk it out. “It’s a big old mess. I feel like as women we need to stick together. There’s an easier way to get this done. Tiny call her, have a mature conversation and figure out what the hell it is.”

