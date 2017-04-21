REX/Shutterstock

Aaron Hernandez allegedly wrote three notes before he committed suicide in his prison cell. Now, a shocking new report claims that one was addressed to his gay lover who is said to be under suicide watch as more details of Aaron’s death are revealed.

Aaron Hernandez reportedly wrote three suicide letters that were found in his jail cell after he hanged himself on Apr. 19. The notes were allegedly discovered the day after he killed himself at the age of 27 at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center. He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd, his fiancée’s sister’s boyfriend. A new report alleged that the letters were addressed to Aaron’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, his four-year old daughter Avielle, and his “gay jailhouse lover,” according to a source from The Daily Mail. Previous reports said that one letter was addressed to the public and the others were for specific people.

They also report the man allegedly said to be Aaron’s lover, who was not identified, has been on “eyeball to eyeball” suicide watch since Aaron’s death. The source close to the investigation told the news outlet the man was “believed to be the last person Hernandez spoke to” before he committed suicide. Another insider said Aaron reportedly planned his death for weeks and had given away most of his possession to other prison inmates. Reports said he allegedly rubbed soap on the floor of his cell so “he would not be able to save himself” when he committed suicide.

There have been other reports that Aaron wrote the Bible verse “John 3:16” in red marker across his forehead. There was a Bible opened to the same verse in Aaron’s cell The Daily Mail reported. The entire verse said, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” It was alleged that Aaron allegedly left the suicide notes near his Bible.

“Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields performed an autopsy on Mr. Hernandez on Wednesday and concluded today that the manner of death was suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging,” a statement read from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office on Apr. 21. Investigators had found “cardboard jammed into the door tracks of his single-inmate cell to impede entry into the cell” and “there were no signs of a struggle, and investigators determined that Mr. Hernandez was alone at the time of the hanging.” Just five days before he died, Aaron had been acquitted of the deaths of Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtado, 28.

