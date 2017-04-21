Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee & Daughter Pictured For The First Time Since His Suicide

AP Images

Sadly moving on. Aaron Hernandez’ fiancee Shayanna Jenkins and their daughter Avielle have been spotted leaving her mother’s home on Apr. 2o, just a day after the convicted murderer killed himself in prison. We’ve got more on how she’s coping with the tragedy.

Poor Shayanna Jenkins! After standing by fiancee Aaron Hernandez through two separate murder trials, she’s now dealing with the aftermath of his shocking suicide Apr. 19. She and the couple’s four-year-old daughter Avielle were spotted leaving her mother’s Bristol, CT home. She’s been seeking solace with family members after the former NFL star hanged himself inside a Massachusetts prison cell where he was serving life without parole for the murder of Shayanna’s sister’s boyfriend, Odin Lloyd. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF SHAYANNA AND HER DAUGHTER.

The 27-year-old and her look alike daughter emerged from her mother’s front door and headed to a waiting vehicle. She looked so sad, as if she had been crying her eyes out ever since the death of her high school sweetheart. Aaron and Shayanna had been through so much, knowing each other since elementary school. She stood by his side while he rocketed to fame and openly cheated on her with other women. She was a constant presence at his 2013 murder trial, even nearly perjuring herself for Aaron while on the witness stand.

She even became estranged from her sister Shaneah after Aaron was charged with murdering her boyfriend Odin. The sisters were once so close that they lived under the same roof of Aaron’s Boston-area mansion, but stopped speaking after Shayanna stayed by the former New England Patriots star’ side during his murder trial. She attended just one day of her Shaneah’s testimony against Aaron, and the sisters avoided eye contact. Maybe now that he’s passed on they’ll be able to reconcile after all of these years.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Aaron took his own life?

