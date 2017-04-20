‘X-Files’ Returning For Season 11: Fans Go Wild After Fox Orders 10 More Episodes

Courtesy of FOX

It’s official! Fox has ordered a second installment of ‘The X-Files’ event series, meaning it will return for season 11! On April 20, the network announced that 10 more episodes are coming and now fans are super pumped. Check out the excited tweets!

The X-Files fans, rejoice! The hit science fiction series will be returning to Fox for a 10-episode second installment, according to a press release from the network on April 20. More than three years after the last revival was announced, it was revealed that stars David Duchovny, 56, and Gillian Anderson, 48, will be returning in their roles as FBI Agents. Production is set to begin this summer and the highly anticipated event series will air during the 2017-2018 season. Viewers couldn’t be more excited about the show’s renewal, with many taking to social media!

I love how @GillianA & @davidduchovny r just as excited as we r for more #XFiles! New episodes can't come soon enough! #TheTruthIsOutThere pic.twitter.com/pCCkeemyY0 — Miss Ellys (@EllysManor) April 21, 2017

A partial #TheXFiles wish list: a bright writers room; less grief for Scully; smarter government conspiracy stuff or none at all. — Jeff Jensen (@EWDocJensen) April 21, 2017

Me @ the x files season 11 #TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/zGIYlzpfER — Annie Kloss (@baIIeriniswifts) April 21, 2017

One eager fan shared a gif of Jay Z popping a gold champagne bottle as he celebrated, writing, “Fandom #xfiles in this moment!!!,” while another added, “Who’s excited? Me!!! #Xfiles 👽👽👽.” A third even noted, “I love how @GillianA & @davidduchovny r just as excited as we r for more #XFiles! New episodes can’t come soon enough! #TheTruthIsOutThere.” The Californication star proudly tweeted that he’s been ready for this amazing news since 1993. We couldn’t agree more!

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows,” said David Madden, president of Fox. “They are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide. Chris [Carter]’s creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”

The long-running science fiction series debuted in Sept. 1993 for a nine-season run. Due to its success and loyal fan base, the show returned in 2016 for a six-episode revival that drew an average multi-platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers. Thanks to it’s sky-rocking numbers, it became the second most watched drama. We’re sure they’re ready to come back with a bang!

