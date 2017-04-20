Columbus Blue Jackets Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 5 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The Pittsburgh Penguins are just one game away from advancing in the NHL playoffs, even though the Columbus Blue Jackets have forced a game five. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream when the puck drops at 7pm EST on Apr. 20.

So close! The Pittsburgh Penguins were on the verge of moving on in the NHL playoffs until the Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off a thrilling game four 5-4 victory. That came in front of a cheering home crowd at Nationwide Arena on Apr. 18. Now the action shifts back to Steel City where the Penguins can wrap up their first round at PPG Paints Arena and move on in defense of their 2016 Stanley Cup title. Scroll down for all of the live stream details.

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, 58, said the goal in game four was an easy one.”I just wanted them to see what it was like to win a playoff game with this team together,” he said. “They accomplished that.” It was huge cause for celebration, as Columbus won a playoff game in regulation for the first time, not needing to go into overtime to get a victory.

Pittsburgh superstar scorer Sidney Crosby, 29 and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, 32, had really rare off nights in game four. The team captain failed to generate a shot on goal, while Marc-Andre allowed a whopping five goals past him, even worse than game three when the Blue Jackets scored on him four times. Fortunately for the Penguins, their offense managed to keep them on top with a 5-4 win in that game. After allowing a whopping nine goals while in Columbus, he’s got to be happy to be back playing on his home ice. Maybe that will shake off whatever bad energy he had while in Ohio.

