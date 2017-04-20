Tiny Blames T.I. For Her Night With Floyd Mayweather: He Should’ve Been A Better Husband

REX/Shutterstock

There’s finally an explanation for why Tiny hung out with her husband’s worst enemy, Floyd Mayweather. Sitting down with Wendy Williams, the singer confessed that if T.I had been a better man, she never would have been at that party. Check it out!

When pictures surfaced online of Tiny, 41, partying with Floyd Mayweather, 40, fans were left completely speechless. Many asked the burning question — what is she doing with T.I‘s, 36, Hollywood nemesis? Do they actually have some kind of friendship? After months of speculation and curiosity, we finally have our answer. “I was at Mariah [Carey’s] party [when the Floyd thing went down], and if [T.I] would have been doing the right thing, I wouldn’t have been at Mariah’s party,” confessed the Xscape singer on The Wendy Williams Show.

Tiny didn’t exactly use the word revenge, but she’s definitely hinting at it. That being said, the mother-of-five insists she didn’t cross the line with the world famous boxer. “I wasn’t up on him,” she continues. “We’re friends, it’s never been anything extra with me and Floyd. I’ve known him for a long time. He‘s a nice looking man but it’s never been anything more than a friendship. I wasn’t all up on him.”

OK…that’s one side of the story, but what about the time Floyd said he slept with T.I’s wife?!?! At a boxing press conference back in 2014, the athlete shamelessly said, “I f*cked the b*tch” in front of a live audience, adding “I was f*cking his b*tch.” His shocking confession came two months after he and T.I got into a nasty brawl on the Las Vegas strip. During the fight, Floyd reportedly yelled, ““control your b**ch motherf***er,” (referring to Tiny who posted a picture of his daughter on her Instagram page just a few days prior).

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny was in the wrong for partying with Floyd? Comment below!

