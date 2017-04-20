Tiny Finally Reveals Why She’s Divorcing T.I.: Did Bernice Break Up Their Marriage?

Four months after filing for divorce from T.I., Tiny finally opened up about the split. In her interview with Wendy Williams, the singer dished on why the marriage fell apart…and revealed if Bernice Burgos actually had anything to do with it!

“We just cannot keep it together,” Tiny admitted on The Wendy Williams Show on April 20, regarding her relationship with T.I. “I guess, entertainment, life, everything…it’s just a lot. They call him a sex symbol, I guess.” Plus, of course, there were the six years the couple’s romance was featured on television on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. “[That] did put a little strain on it,” Tiny added. “Because it keeps people in your business.”

Ever since it was revealed that Tiny had filed for divorce last December, speculation about what went wrong has been all over the Internet. One of the biggest theories? T.I.’s rumored relationship with Bernice Burgos. These theories were intensified earlier this month, when Tiny went off on Bernice on Instagram, and the ladies got into a major war of words. However, the Xscape singer made it clear that Bernice had nothing to do with the split.

“He’s not even with her, first of all.” Tiny said. “She had nothing to do with whatever was going on with us before. We were already going through whatever we were going through. She came in the picture after I filed for divorce.”

Wendy Williams said multiple times in the interview that she’s not convinced T.I. and Tiny will actually go through with the split — in fact, she thinks the drama is just for ratings on the final season of their show. Tiny didn’t ever flat-out say they’ll definitely divorce, but she did seem pretty adamant that this is the real deal. Say it ain’t so!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny and T.I. will actually go through with the divorce?