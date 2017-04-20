Tiny Slams T.I.’s Side Piece Bernice: ‘Keep Coming’ At Me & See What Happens

Yikes. In a new interview on Wendy Williams, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris went off on her estranged husband T.I.’s alleged mistress, Bernice Burgos. The mother of five even launched a threat at Bernice!

Tameka Harris, 41, also known as “Tiny”, did not have anything nice to say about Bernice Burgos, the woman accused of getting in between Tiny and her husband, T.I., 36. Tiny stopped by The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, April 20, to open up about her difficult split from T.I. and the troubles their marriage has faced, so of course Wendy had to bring up the rumors of T.I. having a little something on the side with Bernice.

“The only problem I have with her was somebody made a comment about her on my page,” Tiny explained. “I said what I said, she replied, that’s cool. But then you come back and put up a video speaking about my marriage, which is a no-no.” But, that wasn’t where it ended.

Tiny added, “Then you come back with another video singing my song? You keep coming.” Needless to say, it was very obvious that Tiny was frustrated with Bernice and her behavior, especially since she called her out for it on television. “I said to [T.I.], don’t she know her place? She’s supposed to be quiet. Every woman that’s not the one knows that you’re supposed to be QUIET.” Burn!

