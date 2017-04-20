T.I. Was Brought To Tears Hearing Tiny Admit Their Marriage Is Over On ‘Wendy Williams’

Courtesy of FOX, VH1

So heartbreaking! T.I. and Tiny might be dunzo, but we’ve learned that the rapper isn’t exactly jumping for joy in the aftermath of their split. Quite the opposite — T.I. apparently got ‘choked up’ watching her appearance on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ today, April 20! Here’s why.

“Watching Tiny, 41, talk about them and their marriage was sad,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of T.I.‘s experience watching his estranged wife give a super personal interview on The Wendy Williams Show. “They’ve been falling out of love for a long time now,” the insider adds, “And hearing her address that and make it public choked him up.” No matter who’s at fault, that’s definitely understandable!

T.I. was feeling nostalgic for the romance that he and Tiny — who filed for divorce against him in December 2016 — used to have, the source continues. “He thought she looked absolutely beautiful on Wendy. Everything about her was on fleek,” the insider admits. Iiiiinteresting!

Just thanking my NY glam @mspriscillanyc & @haircouturebydana & I can't forget #NoIgJeremy on the look👑 #LoveJonesEp #TodayOnWendy A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

As we knew, Tiny didn’t hold back during her appearance on the daytime talk show. She opened up about the end of her marital relationship with T.I., confessing that they just could not “keep it together.” She also explained that having a TV show with T.I. “put a little strain” on them because of the constant attention from other people when it came to their personal life…then again, that’s what having a reality show is all about, no? Anyway, we’ll keep you posted on whether they actually go through with the divorce!



