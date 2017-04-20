REX/Shutterstock

Steph Curry with the moves! The MVP-hopeful showed off his dancing skills during game 2 of the NBA playoffs April 19! After he pulled off an insane steal and drained a jumper against Portland, he gave the crowd a little shimmy and shake action! Watch it here!

Steph Curry with the shot, boy! The 29-year-old brought his A-game and pure entertainment to game two of the NBA Playoffs! When the Warriors took on the Portland Trail Blazers on April 19, Curry did his famous shimmy and shake up the court after he schooled his opponents! Watch him dance his way to Draymond Green‘s high five, below!

In the first quarter alone, the Warriors pulled off an insane lead over Portland, 33-17. And, Curry pulled off his epic skills right out the gate. With about seven minutes left in the first, Curry quickly intercepted a pass from Portland, and drained a 3-pointer from outside the line. Needless to say, the crowd went nuts and Curry was feeling a hot streak.

The potential MVP’s little dance set the tone for the rest of the game. By the time the Warriors had swept Portland [110-81], Curry had drained four 3-pointers. He led Golden State with 19 points.

Curry held his own while his partner-in-crime, Kevin Durant, 28, was sidelined due to a calf injury from a game one victory. While his performance was incredible, per usual, Curry had some help from some familiar faces, and some not-so-familiar faces. Green was, of course, his right-hand-man up and down the court, but it was JaVale Mcgee who showed us what he was capable of. In place of Durant, McGee came off the bench to fill some large shoes. But, that wasn’t a problem for the 29-year-old.

McGee went 7-for-7 from the field, scoring 15 points over the Trail Blazers. And, he was only on the court for 13 minutes. In the first quarter alone, McGee racked up 13 points in just eight minutes. By the end of the game, he had five rebounds and four blocks. In entertainment, that’s what we call a mic drop.

Now that the Warriors are 2-0 in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Curry has more than a few reasons to shimmy and shake. Hopefully we’ll get to see some more moves when Golden State takes on Portland again in game 3 on April 22!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Portland will redeem themselves in game 3?

