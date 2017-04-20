REX/Shutterstock

In honor of Throwback Thursday, we’re taking a look back at Selena Gomez’s fashion evolution. It is so crazy how much Selena has transformed from her cute Disney days to the style icon she is today. What do you guys think of her evolution, which look was your fave? VOTE.

It’s hard to believe that the red carpet queen that we know and love today Selena Gomez, 24, was once a little baby Disney channel star that wore rocker outfits on the red carpet. Since it’s #TBT, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and see just how much Selena’s style has transformed over the years. What do you guys think of her transformation? Which year was your favorite style? VOTE.

Let’s start with 2007 when Selena first started making her red carpet appearances. We don’t even recognize her in these outfits! From her skinny jeans, to her graphic t-shirts, sneakers, and of course, her little vests — Selena was rocker chic back in the day. From then on, her style changed from jeans and t-shirts to cute little mini dresses and her signature curly side ponytail.

Everything changed when she started to date Justin Bieber in 2011 and that’s when she blew up. Her style went from little girl to mature overnight and she was an overnight style icon. Her looks only got better from her sequin gowns to her silky dresses with slits — she was unstoppable. One thing’s for sure about Selena’s style — she is not afraid to take risks. She’s always mixing patterns, prints, and colors and she loves to add accessories to her outfits.

We loved watching Selena grow up and evolve into the gorgeous red carpet queen that she is today. What do you guys think of her style transformation? Which year was your favorite? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.