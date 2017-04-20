Sarah Palin Shades Hillary Clinton On Visit To The White House — See Pic

Courtesy of Facebook

Sarah Palin couldn’t pass up the opportunity to insult Hillary Clinton while visiting the White House, totally mocking her formal portrait during a tour. Why was she even there with Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, of all people, in the first place?

The shade of it all! President Donald Trump, 70, hosted a group of ultra-conservative celebrities at the Oval Office on April 19, and their meeting wasn’t without controversy. Former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin, and rockers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock sat in with the president and got the formal White House tour. Oh, and posed with Hillary Clinton‘s portrait to mock the candidate.

Trump’s guest list seems strange, but the threesome were some of his most vocal celebrity supporters during the 2016 campaign. Of course they’d be invited to see his new home! During what Palin called “an awesome evening at the White House” on Facebook, the celebrities stopped by Clinton’s portrait for a goofy pic in which they made grossed-out faces and pointed — Sarah, at Clinton, and Ted, away from the former Secretary of State and presidential candidate. You know, like get out of the White House. Dude, she’s already gone!

Other pics showed Palin, Ted, and Kid Rock posing with Trump around his desk in the Oval Office, and touring the White House press room with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. It’s well known that Palin doesn’t quite care for Clinton. Seeing Ted pose in front of the painting is downright alarming. The singer has a history of sexist and racist remarks about Clinton and Trump’s predecessor, former president Barack Obama, that cannot be ignored when seeing Palin’s pic.

“Obama, he’s a piece of sh*t,” Nugent said at a concert in 2007. “I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary, you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless b***h.” Ted also called for both Obama and Clinton to be “tried for treason and hung” in 2016 for the situation in Benghazi.

