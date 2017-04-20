Rihanna & Drake’s Awkward Run-In: How They Handled Partying After Nasty Split

SplashNews/Courtesy of Instagram

Everyone who’s anyone was at Coachella, and that included exes Drake and Rihanna, who had a majorly awkward run-in at a festival party. Luckily, they both handled the incident like champs. Here’s how they managed to pull off partying together without it ruining their night!

That was a close one! Exes Drake, 30, and Rihanna, 29, almost had to hang out together at Coachella 2017, but narrowly missed a majorly awkward encounter. The former couple, who had a brief but fiery romance at the end of 2016, both attended the star-studded 1Oak party at Coachella on Friday, April 14, and totally avoided each other, according to a source who spoke to InTouch Weekly.

It looks like Rihanna just really didn’t want to harsh her Coachella mellow by having to chat with an ex, because “they didn’t engage at all,” according to InTouch Weekly‘s source. That’s totally understandable. Why force a conversation when you could be chilling with friends or having a dance off?

That’s what Rihanna did on April 16 while chilling with a group of friends, including Diddy’s son Christian Combs. Wearing a glittery full bodysuit underneath a tank top and shorts, Rihanna got down on the floor against Christian in a dance battle to Future’s new song “Mask Off”. It was obviously epic. While no winner was declared in the video posted of the battle, we’ve got to root for Rihanna!

Rihanna and Drake are getting good at this whole dodging each other thing. Just a week before Coachella started, they were both invited to a mutual friend’s child’s birthday party and did everything possible not to see each other at the bash. Rihanna didn’t know that Drake was going to be there, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, and she had totally mixed emotions when she saw him at the backyard bash. She just stayed in her own corner and tried to chill! Drake respected her wishes and did the same. It’s good to hear that they’re being cordial despite their messy split.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna and Drake handled their awkward situation well? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.