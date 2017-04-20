Perrie Edwards Cuddles With New BF After Being Dissed By Ex Zayn’s Mom — See Pics

SplashNews

Diss? What diss? Perrie Edwards only had eyes for her boo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, during a fun night out with the girls of Little Mix in London — totally brushing off the Instagram drama with Zayn’s mom.

Perrie Edwards, 23, couldn’t care less about anything else in the world than her new boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, during their night out on April 19. In new pictures, Alex has his arm wrapped tightly around Perrie as they arrive at Mews of Mayfair in London, England. Obviously she is not stressing about her ex’s mom, Trisha Malik, dissing her on Instagram!

In case you missed it, Trisha got into it with some of Perrie’s fans after she posted a picture of a bouquet of flowers sent to her by her son, Zayn, and his new girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. In response to one fan, Trisha confirmed that “She Don’t Love Me” is about Perrie and claimed that it “says a lot” about who Perrie is and why Zayn broke up with her. Ouch.

Unfortunately this shows that there is still some bad blood between Perrie and Zayn since their split, even though they’ve both moved on. However, these new pictures of Perrie out with Alex and her Little Mix friends, including Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, prove that she’s not focusing on the negative. Instead, she’s out partying with her friends and moving on with her life, which we have to applaud her for!

