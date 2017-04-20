NFL 2017-18 Schedule Revealed: Find Out Who & When Your Favorite Team Is Playing

Courtesy of NFL

It may be months away, but it’s time to get excited for the 2017-2018 NFL season! The schedule for all 32 teams has been revealed Apr. 20 and we’ve got the details on the incredible games to look forward to!

Are you ready for some football? Of course you are and even though Sept. seems a long way off, we have the 2017-2018 NFL schedule to get us amped for some really thrilling games! The season kicks off with their reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-opening game Sept. 7 for Thursday Night Football.

We're going to see some thrilling match-ups of the 2016-17 playoffs as the Steelers will face off against the Chiefs and the Patriots. The Packers take on the Cowboys and the Falcons, and the Falcons also take on the Seahawks. Atlanta plays every NFC team it faced in the postseason on their way to the Super Bowl last year, and there's even a game between Atlanta and New England!

Once again the NFL is taking the action abroad with four regular season games being played in London. Those include Baltimore vs. Jacksonville on Sept. 24 (Week 3), New Orleans vs. Miami on Oct. 1 (Week 4 ), Minnesota vs. Cleveland on Oct. 22 (Week 7) and Arizona vs. the LA Rams on Oct. 29 (Week 8). Once again the Raiders will head to Mexico City — where they are absolutely beloved — as they take on the Patriots. The big question is which team will unretired Marshawn Lynch be playing for?

