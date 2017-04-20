Mia Khalifa: Fans Freak After Porn Star Jokes About Rumors She’s HIV Positive

Courtesy of Instagram

Wow this is SO uncool! Popular porn star Mia Khalifa sent fans into a frenzy on April 20 when she tweeted that she was HIV positive, but it turns out that it was just a SUPER inappropriate joke. See the furious reactions, right here.

Mia Khalifa, this is SO messed up! The 24-year-old former porn star made a tasteless joke on Twitter on April 20, and now she’s dealing with the backlash. A weird rumor has been circulating that Mia is HIV positive, and while she confirmed that it’s false, she poked fun at the dire claims on Twitter:

Jokes on y'all, this is gonna be me next time the beer line is too long at a hockey game pic.twitter.com/WyDIyeUbxa — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) April 20, 2017

Mia use photos of an episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia where Danny DeVito claims that he has AIDs to skip the line at a water park. Underneath, she comments that she’s going to use this tactic to cut the beer line at a hockey game. The tweet is clearly meant to poke fun at the HIV rumors. A friend didn’t take that well, tweeting “lying about a terminal illness to cut a line. Are you sure you want that kind of karma?” To which Mia responded “I’m not just sure. I’m HIV positive.” Very classy.

@miakhalifa Lying about a terminal illness to cut a line. Are you sure you want that kind of karma? — Rachel Ray (@rarachelray) April 20, 2017

I'm not just sure. I'm HIV positive. https://t.co/pdJJ7OFlMq — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) April 20, 2017

She took it a step further by sending out a string of tweets joking about being happy she’ll get a great “summer bod,” used it to get people to buy merch on her shop, and trying to get a MakeAWish meet and greet with the Capitols.

I'm dying apparently, so here's my wishlist if you want to request any last recipes while you can https://t.co/Jdxw5QJPz1 — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) April 20, 2017

Hey, @Capitals… ignore that statement I made denying HIV. That @MakeAWish submission is totally legit, when can I skate with the team? — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) April 20, 2017

Dude, I tried. I just keep giving the dirt HIV though!!!! Advice? https://t.co/GVl0sIpHJS — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) April 20, 2017

Fans are understandably upset for multiple reasons. On one hand, they’ve been worried about her health, and instead of reassuring them that she’s okay, she joked about the serious situation. Of course, another major concern is that HIV is a real problem, and many people are forced to live with this tragic and debilitating disease. Mocking it just isn’t funny, even if you didn’t start the rumor in the first place.

Here’s what more fans are saying about her shocking joke:

When I read Mia Khalifa was trending, I thought she died. She shouldn't troll about a serious infection like that. It's not funny! — Rits de Boer (@RitsdeBoer) April 20, 2017

@miakhalifa you started your own rumor, don't joke about having it if you're not ready for the backlash tf 😂 — Barla (@princessbarla) April 20, 2017

@miakhalifa @EdwardStockwell A: she has AIDS, and is trying to tell herself it isn't a big deal OR B: she's doesn't have AIDS and is cashing out on the publicity — Alex Tejada (@realAlexTejada) April 20, 2017

Mia finally released a statement revealing that the rumors are 100% untrue. “In case it isn’t clear already: no, I am not HIV positive. I get laid way less often than you’d think,” she wrote. She also insisted that the rumors “hurt” her, but did not apologize to the people she may have hurt with her insensitive jokes.

