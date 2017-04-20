‘Married At First Sight’: Meet The Three Couples Hoping To Find Love On Season 5

Courtesy of Lifetime

Just like the classic three-tiered wedding cake, season 5 of ‘Married At First Sight’ looks EXTRA sweet! Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated premiere, take a first look at three new couples all hoping they’ve found The One on Lifetime’s wildest show!

Have your wedding invitations arrived in the mail yet? Before the season 5 premiere of Married At First Sight kicks off on Lifetime, we’re taking a first glance at the three adventurous and hopeful couples willing to take the plunge. First up are Ashley Petta, a 30-year old restaurant manager and Anthony D’Amico, 33, who’s a marketing professional from Detroit. These two may be the PERFECT match, since Ashley’s last relationship serious crumbled because he didn’t want kids. Anthony, however, is excited to start a family!

Six singles go from strangers to spouses in an instant. Be there for the #MarriedAtFirstSight premiere tonight at 9/8c on @lifetimetv! 💍 pic.twitter.com/PjgvXNfF2z — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) April 20, 2017

The second ground of newlyweds star Cody Knapek, a 26-year-old entrepreneur looking for an empathetic woman with a great personality, and Danielle DeGroot, a 30-year-old dietician tired of searching for love via dating apps. She wants the in-person experience! These cuties look GREAT together in photos thanks to Cody’s much taller frame. It’s a good thing too, since Danielle is hoping for a “masculine” guy to take charge in the relationship.

Last, but definitely not least, are Sheila Downs, a 31-year-old school director of operations, and Nate Duhon, 26-year-old business manager looking for a woman who shares his religious values. Luckily for him, Sheila is a devout Christian! This sounds like a stellar match to us — that is IF Nate can be the “equal” she’s looking for and not take on the overly dominant role.

As much as we want all these couples to succeed, divorce is always an option — and judging by the preview trailer, one bride already seems overwhelmed by the process. “I feel terrified about marrying somebody I’ve never met,” confesses Danielle before walking down the aisle to meet Cody for the first time. It’s totally normal to get cold feet…right?!

HollywoodLifers, which of the three couples sound the most promising to you?