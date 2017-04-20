Lindsay Arnold’s ‘DWTS’ Blog: How David & I Are Prepping For A ‘Sensual’ Tango

Image Courtesy of ABC

Disney week was a blast for Lindsay Arnold and David Ross, but she wasn’t thrilled with the judges’ scores! Here’s her blog for this week — and a preview for what’s coming next week.

We had an insane week when it comes to travel! Day one was such a good day of rehearsal — probably our best day we’ve ever had, which is surprising because we were really tired. Our bodies were aching! David picked up the choreography of our Jive very quickly, which is tough, because it’s a lot of steps. There was a change of heart with David this week; after our scores for Most Memorable week — we got a couple sevens and that definitely was disheartening for him — it pushed him to want to be even better and I could totally tell. His attitude and work ethic was so much more than I had ever seen from him and I was really proud of that.

Wednesday, we got to go to the Cubs game. David had his World Series’ ring ceremony, which was so cool. I got to be there with his parents; it was so special and such a cool moment. It was pretty much his final hoorah as a baseball player. Until now, he was still a part of this team and still had all these things to finalize. It was really emotional for him, but it was so cool to be there to see the fans’ support for him. He threw out the first pitch, and sang at the seventh inning stretch. It just reiterated to me how special he is, and how much the fans and his teammates look up to them. I’m so grateful for that because we now need their support!

After Wednesday night, we flew into Tallahassee and rehearsed there Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We did have a little flight delay on Saturday night, so we had to land in Texas and stay the night, which was very tough. We were already super tired; the jive is no joke, it’s such an incredibly hard dance and requires so much from you. As a professional, it’s hard to get through so I can’t even imagine what its like for celebrities who are not used to that energy level.

We made it home Sunday and went straight from the airport to rehearsal, wearing our same clothes we’d been wearing for two days in a row. David killed it at camera blocking, I was really impressed with him. Come Monday, we finally had gotten a little bit of rest and on show day there was such great, positive vibes. He’s said the jive was his favorite performance and I thought he nailed it. He hit every single step and he performed it so well. I’m sure you can tell by my face when we got the scores, I was definitely a little bit upset. I felt that, especially considering what the judges had to say, it didn’t quite match up with the scores that they gave. They said that he hit every step, that he performed it well, so I was a little bit discouraged with that — not for myself, but for David. I saw all of the work and effort and improvement. He truly improved so much in one week on a dance that is one of the hardest to get on the show.

On top of that, I felt that our performance was a lot better than the week before and our scores from the week before were better. It was rough and I was angry. I got all mama bear for David because I want people to recognize the work that he’s putting in. Everybody works hard, and I’m not trying to say he works harder than anybody else, but he is doing a lot to make sure he is nailing it on all aspects of his life right now. He wants to be amazing on the show, he wants to be able to support the Cubs and still be a part of that because he has actually has a job with the team, and be an incredible Dad and be there for his kids. It is so inspiring for me to see the amount of effort he puts in to being there for his family. He’ll take that early 5AM flight just to be with his kids for an extra few hour, or go to their softball fames or the Easter egg hunt they had this weekend. It’s hard to find someone who is putting family time above everything else, but he really does that.

It was discouraging to see the scores we got, but it really does put a fire under mine and David’s butt to really bring it this week. We are gonna bring EVERYTHING we’ve got. It’s so important at this point in the competition. Only good dancers are left, so there’s not any obvious people who are going to get eliminated anymore. It’s gonna be a shock every week to who goes home.

It’s important that we really make a name for ourselves. I feel like he’s done that with his personality and with all of the energy he brings to the show. People love to watch him dance, but it’s really important for us to prove to the judges that he is a dancer, he’s not just a performer. He’s not just someone who’s gonna put a smile on his face. He can do this and he’s working very hard, and he’s going up against people who are much more naturally talented in dance because they have experience. He came from zero background and he’s doing everything he can to stay up on their level, and we’re gonna really try to feature that this week.

We have an Argentine Tango, which is personally one of my favorite styles to perform. It’s so intimate and has this sensual nature to it that really shows off the relationship you have with your partner. We are such good friends and have such a strong relationship. It’s funny because you think when you’re dancing a sexual dance you have to have sexual chemistry… which obviously we don’t have because he’s like my dad. But we have this bond, where it’s really easy to show that we care about each other and really working together, so I’m very excited for it. We’re working very hard on the technique and trying to prove how much David has improved and how much this means to him and how much he’s putting in to this. It’s not just fun for him anymore — he’s taking this very seriously; he wants to make it to the end!

