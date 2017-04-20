Kim Kardashian Slammed After She Transforms Into The Virgin Mary For New Kimoji

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Kim Kardashian’s fans are throwing major shade at her for transforming into the Virgin Mary for a new set of Kimojis. Not only do they think it’s totally ‘disrespectful,’ but the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is also being called a ‘disgrace.’ See the tweets and Kimoji here!

Kim Kardashian angered her fans on April 20, when she transformed herself into the Virgin Mary for a new Kimoji. She unveiled the image on her Kimoji Instagram page and fans were quick to point out how “disrespectful” it is. And to make matters worse — the image is animated, so it blurs in a crazy, psychedelic way, in honor of 4/20 (Weed Day). See the video below.

KIMOJI.COM A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Fans were so angry with the post that they immediately started urging Kim to take it down. One Instagram user wrote, “This is beyond disrespectful and a disgrace. And you’re even selling it as a candle. Smh. lol you speak about police brutality, politics, and gun control when you’re disrespecting a religious group. Millions on this planet are catholic. This isn’t art, this isn’t being ‘creative’. This is pathetic and low. If you want to give back to the community and be a positive impact on society take this down apologize and go to a cathedral learn educate yourself and your kids before you offend millions.”

Another user said, “This is shameful. Remove this image immediately. Our blessed Mother Mary is irreplaceabley sacred and we will not stand for this!”

And then one person wrote, “Extremely disgusting and low. Understand this. You are nothing like Our Lady and Kanye is not Jesus. Stop thinking you are religious figures. You are not.”

