Super Fit Khloe Kardashian Motivated By Kim Kardashian’s ‘Best Body Ever’

Everyone looks to Khloe Kardashian for her amazing diet and fitness dedication, but she’s looking to her sister Kim Kardashian, who Khloe says is rocking her best body ever!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, seriously inspires us every day with her workouts and healthy recipes, but she’s looking within her family for fitness inspiration!

She posted a photo of Kim Kardashian, 36, on her Instagram on April 19, writing: “Well damn…… she shut sh*t down!!! Hands down best body ever! Sh*t, I have to get my sh*t together. If this isn’t motivation, [then] I don’t know what Is!! Keeks you really look amazing!!!”

She added three crown emojis so Kim would know she is the queen! The photo had over 1 MILLION likes in less than 24 hours! Wow!

Kim really does look amazing. She joked that she lost 6 pounds thanks to the “Flu diet” on April 19. She got so much flack for the silly tweet that she actually deleted it. Either way, she looks HOT.

A source actually told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kim is looking to Kylie Jenner, 19, for HER inspiration. Kylie has recently become the most relevant sister in the family — she just got her own tv show called “Life of Kylie” and her cosmetics empire is bigger than ever.

“She thinks Kylie has the best body in the family right now and Kim is competing with her to take back the crown,” the source told us. “Her goal is to get a tinier waist than Kylie and she’s about to smash her goal. She feels so sexy again, she’s very proud of her body.”

All of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters look they best they have EVER looked — they are all motivation!

