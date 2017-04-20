Kendall & Kylie Jenner: Why They’re Urging Caitlyn Not To Do Nude Pictorial

Courtesy of Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner has completed her gender reassignment surgery, and she’s reportedly ready to celebrate with a nude photoshoot! But, that won’t happen if Kendall and Kylie have anything to do with it. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that her daughters ‘hate’ the idea! Get the scoop!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, refuse to see either of their parents nude in a magazine! “Kylie and Kendall are urging their dad not to do a nude pictorial,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They had the exact same reaction when their mom [Kris Jenner, 61] started talking about doing one a couple of years ago.” In fact, they actually talked Kris out of doing a nude shoot!

“Kylie and Kendall both hated the idea of seeing their 60-year-old mother, naked in a magazine,” and, the same goes for their father. “They just don’t want to see either of their parents in that way,” our source continued.

As revealed in her upcoming book, The Secrets of my Life, Caitlyn completed her transition from male to female in the beginning of the year. The reality star underwent gender reassignment surgery, or otherwise known as “the final surgery,” in Jan. 2017.

After the news of her procedure broke, it was reported [April 20] that Caitlyn had booked a nude photoshoot to reveal her post-surgery body. Her son, Brody Jenner, 33, was the one who allegedly spilled the news about Cait’s nude photoshoot plans. Now, the entire family is reportedly not happy. While we cannot speak about the whole Kardashian family, like we told you, Kendall and Kylie are not happy about it.

Caitlyn reveals more about her transition in her book, which is set to hit stands on April 25. In the highly anticipated book, she reportedly reveals that her gender reassignment surgery was a “success.” And, like we EXCLUSIVELY told you, “Cait feels as though she is finally the person she’s always wanted to be,” after her surgery.

The former Olympian will be doing a follow-up sit-down special with Diane Sawyer, 71, following the release of The Secrets of my Life. In a preview from the interview — airing on April 21 at 10 PM ET — Cait reveals that she is “100 percent behind gay marriage.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Caitlyn will seriously do a nude photoshoot?

