Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra & More — Best Dressed At ‘Bazaar’ Event

REX/Shutterstock

So many gorgeous stars headed to the ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ 150th anniversary party in NYC on April 19, including Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, & more. We loved the way all of these ladies looked & we can’t decide who was best dressed. What do you think? VOTE.

We saw some seriously stunning looks on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar and Tiffany & Co. Celebrate 150 Years of Women, Fashion, and New York event at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room in NYC on April 19th. There were a bunch of red carpet looks that we loved, but four special ladies that caught our eye were Kendall Jenner, 21, Priyanka Chopra, 34, Kris Jenner, 61, and Demi Moore, 54. We loved all of their outfits and we can’t decide who was best dressed at the event. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Kendall was the woman of the hour when she arrived in a sheer long-sleeved gown with a plunging neckline that she went braless under, showing off major cleavage, a thigh ​high slit that flaunted her insanely long legs, and beautiful gold detailing and embellishments from the Redemption Fall/Winter 2017 Collection.

It feels like it’s been years since we’ve seen Demi on a red carpet and she made such a comeback in this gorgeous Monse ensemble. She opted to wear a white short-sleeve grommet t-shirt tucked into a super high-waisted black leather skirt. The skirt was cinched in at the waist with a thick grommet belt and featured a sexy slit on the front showing off her amazing legs.

Priyanka looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a pink J. Mendel Fall 2017 embellished gown with a keyhole neckline that showed off massive cleavage. The dress featured a choker neckline and was skin-tight, hugging her svelte frame perfectly. Another one of our fave looks came from Kris Jenner, who opted for a menswear look. She rocked a sheer black blouse that flashed her bra and she tucked it into satin black trousers with a duster coat on top.

What do you guys think of these red carpet looks? Who do you think was best dressed at the party? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.