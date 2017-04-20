Katy Perry Drops Hot Club Remix Of ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ — Watch Video

Katy Perry got totally futuristic in her wild new music video for the bumping club remix of her track ‘Chained To The Rhythm!’ This video has got everything from a zany amusement park background to creepy cartoon hamsters!

Katy Perry shocked everyone with her zany new music video for the Oliver Heldens Remix to her track” Chained To The Rhythm.” The 32 year-old managed to warn fans about getting too comfortable with the state of the world while still releasing a dance-worthy hit. She has been super vocal about her political views and disapproval of President Donald Trump, 70, in the past. “#TBT to that time I went to Oblivia and everything WASN’T as rosy as it seemed 😔” she wrote in her Instagram caption that announced the video’s debut.

#TBT to that time I went to Oblivia and everything WASN'T as rosy as it seemed 😔🥀Link in profile A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 20, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

The video was definitely wild and super colorful like Katy’s video have tended to be. She rocked some totally cool futuristic outfits that we totally loved! She had a one shiny white dress with a silver jacket that had a super epic collar that went up to Katy’s ears! The video had a super over-the-top fabulous look for the future that we were super into, even though it had a dark undercurrent to it.

In the video, Katy danced and walked along with the rest of the people through an amusement park and everything seemed super happy and fun. There was definitely something sinister lurking beneath the surface though. The happy cartoon hamster who appeared everywhere in the video suddenly seemed to turn evil and transformed into a red hamster with fangs! Yikes! Katy seemed to be the only person who realized something was terribly wrong, but the video ended before we could find out if she saved the day! We’re hoping Katy releases a sequel so we can find out what happens soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Katy’s new music video? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!