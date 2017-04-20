Joseline Hernandez Desperate To Have Another Baby With Stevie J Right Away

Courtesy of Instagram

Joseline Hernandez might be eating for two again! The fabulous and sexy ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star, who just gave to birth to Stevie J’s daughter Bonnie Bella, is desperate to have another baby with him. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Baby making season is upon us and Joseline Hernandez, 30, wants to take full advantage. Her precious daughter, Bonnie Bella, has brought her and Stevie J, 45, so much closer and now HollywoodLife.com is learning the new mom wants to get knocked up again. “Joseline loves Bonnie B with all her heart and she’s eager to have another baby,” a source close to the Puerto Rican bombshell tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s still mad at Stevie for being completely absent from her life when she was pregnant. It hurts like hell that he wasn’t there to comfort her, bring her food, take her to her doctor’s appointments and all of those intimate things that a man’s supposed to do for the woman who’s carrying his child.”

“She didn’t have the experience with him and she wants that,” the source continues. “She’s young and in the prime of her life and career and could handle another baby!”

The source tells HollywoodLife.com that Joseline, who’s also an accomplished actress and rising superstar on the music scene, now sees Stevie J as “a good man, a great father and a great provider” and reveals that she can “see herself having another baby with him and possibly spending the rest of her life with him.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Stevie J’s trying to shoot his shot to become the father of the year. The muscle man has been spending serious cash to make sure that Joseline and their adorable daughter are comfortable. “Stevie’s already spoiling Bonnie B. He’s showered her, and Joseline, with clothes, cute matching hats and has been stepping up to the plate big time by paying for a nanny so that Joseline has a little help,” another source connected to the couple explained. “He’s really trying to do sh** right this time.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseline should have another baby?

