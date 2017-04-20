‘L&HH’ Star Cyn Santana Slams ‘Black Ink Crew’s Dutchess: She’s A ‘Dusty Ass B****’

Courtesy of Instagram

Cyn Santana caught a recent episode of ‘Black Ink Crew,’ and she was NOT pleased with Dutchess’ comments about Sky. So, naturally, the ‘Love & Hip-Hop: New York’ star took to Twitter and went OFF about it.

“Sky, sweetheart, you ain’t never have love for me or yourself,” Dutchess said on the April 12 episode of Black Ink Crew. “Just like you ain’t have love for the kids you birthed.” YIKES — she brought the kids into it…and fellow VH1 star, Cyn Santana, was NOT having it. She defended Sky on Twitter after watching the episode, and had some scathing things to say about Dutchess.

In her rant, Cyn referred to Dutchess as a “dusty ass b****.” “F*** her and anyone that brings children into a fight,” she went off. Kids are a obviously a sensitive subject for Sky, as she revealed in a 2015 episode of Black Ink Crew that she gave her two sons up for adoption when she was just 14. See Cyn’s string of tweets below — she’s clearly pissed that Dutchess would hit Sky below the belt like that:

Dutch a dusty ass bitch for talking bout Sky's kids. FUCK HER AND ANYONE THAT BRINGS CHILDREN INTO A FIGHT — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) April 19, 2017

Whatever her fuckin name is Dutch dutches…what u kno bout how a mother feel about her kids????? Foh — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) April 19, 2017

Y'all gotta stop attacking people with their own issues. Y'all don't know what they dealing with — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) April 19, 2017

If you don't like someone cause you think their hair is ugly WTF DO THEY KIDS GOTTA DO WITH IT??? Leave them out of the nonsense! — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) April 19, 2017

Dutchess and Sky have a pretty temperamental history. For years, they haven’t gotten along, although Sky often didn’t let things in their drama get too far — after all, Dutchess was engaged to Caesar, the owner of Black Ink tattoo shop, and Sky was just the receptionist. However, the pair split at the end of 2016, so Sky has been less afraid to go after Dutchess recently…and their feud has intensified.

Caesar and Sky have actually been friends since childhood, so whenever Sky has acted out on the VH1 reality show, he’s tolerated it. Perhaps that’s what’s led to tension in Sky’s relationship with Dutchess?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Cyn going off on Dutchess? Should she just stay out of it?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.