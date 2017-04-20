REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely chilling! Two days before overdosing on drugs, Chyna left an emotional voicemail on her friend’s answering machine. The WWE star claimed she was ‘doing much better,’ yet her words were still heavily slurred. Listen below.

WWE lost a true icon the day Chyna (real name Joan Marie Laurer) passed away at age 45. The wrestler, who had been addicted to meth and other serious drugs, has come back to life in a way thanks to this newly discovered voicemail she left on her friend’s answering machine — TWO days before overdosing. The message was intended for Erik Angra‘s ears only, but has now become a haunting chapter in her death.

The audio starts out innocent enough with Chyna asking him if he’s “doing OK” after feeling “sick.” She tells him that she’s doing well, and has made plans go to out to Malibu to enjoy the “beautiful day” outside. But then the message takes a worrying turn. It becomes clear that Chyna is slurring her speech and rambling on about checking into rehab. “I’m going to go into rehab right up the street in Malibu,” she says. “I go for two weeks, drink cucumber juice and whatever. Swim around, walk and get clearance.”

At the time of her death, the raven-haired beauty was reportedly hooked on prescription pills like ambien and valium. Erik was begging and pleading with her to go to rehab, but she rejected all previous suggestions for getting help. It sounds like Chyna had a change of heart when she left him that voicemail. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to save her as police discovered her body in her Redondo Beach home on April 20, 2016 — exactly a year ago today! Hopefully the athlete’s recording serves as closure for some fans, instead of the re-opening of a tragic chapter.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about Chyna’s last voicemail? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.