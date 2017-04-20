Courtesy of Instagram

This is so bittersweet. On the night of Charlie Murphy’s funeral, comedians from all across the US gathered under one roof to pay their respects. Read on to see how Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, and more stand-up legends honored their beloved friend.

The world of comedy lost a true icon the day Charlie Murphy passed away. The comedian-turned actor was only 57 when he lost his battle with leukemia. He had worked with so many Hollywood stars, including Dave Chappelle, Rick James, and of course his younger brother, Eddie Murphy. But these guys were more than just Charlie’s co-workers, they were his closest friends. On the night of Charlie’s funeral, guests like George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, and The Chapelle Show creator himself all showed up to pay their respects.

"Charlie Murphy was laid to rest in NYC and his memorial service looked like a 🎤comedy hall of fame". RIP🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LHuwv5oftu — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) April 20, 2017

The comedians posed for group photos on April 19 in what appears to be an NYC funeral home. “Tonight we joined family and friends to pay tribute and lay to rest our brother the legendary #charliemurphy,” captioned Cedric. Neal Brennan, D.L. Hughley, Donnell Rawlings, and Ray Murphy Jr. (Charlie’s cousin) were among the other guests who stopped by to honor their late friend later on in the night. This just goes to show how many hearts Charlie touched throughout his life.

The one person who strangely seems to be missing from the pictures is Eddie. Earlier this month, however, the Murphy family issued a heartbreaking statement to HollywoodLife.com. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see how many comedians showed up to Charlie’s funeral?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.