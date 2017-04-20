Paris Shooting: Champs-Elysees Shut Down After 2 Police Officers Shot & Killed

OMG! Gunshots were fired Thursday night, April 20, on one of the busiest streets in Paris, the Champs-Elysées, when two police officers and an attacker were killed, a horrific new report claims. To get all the breaking details, keep reading.

This is so heartbreaking. Champs-Elysees — arguably the busiest, most touristy street in Paris — has been closed after two police officers and an attacker were shot and killed on April 20, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV and the French Interior Ministry. And that’s not all — an unidentified man was also hit by “cross-fire”.

French Interior Minister spokesman Pierre-Henri Brandet told local channel BFMTV that a man “came out of his car and started shooting at a police car. The attacker tried to run away from the scene and continued to shoot at the police officers while running.” The policemen were allegedly targeted in the attack, but at this time, it’s not clear if it was an act of terrorism.

At this time, the avenue is reportedly closed and authorities are telling people to stay far away from the area, which contains lots of stores, restaurants, cafes, boutiques, movie theaters, etc.

After the shooting, French police tweeted, “Police intervention underway in the area of the #ChampsElysees avoid the sector and follow the instructions of the police forces.”

This tragic shooting comes just three days before French general elections — meaning, “Paris was already in a state of heightened alert,” according to CNN. Furthermore, the presidential palace, the Elysee, is only a few blocks away from where the shooting took place, so the situation is very serious.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to think it’s all that serious. See him addressing the issue in the video below.

President Trump comments on the shooting in Paris: "Looks like another terrorist attack. What can ya say? It never ends." pic.twitter.com/7iZqmBcO6j — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 20, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone injured in his horrific incident.