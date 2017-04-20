Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Carrie Ann Inaba has been working so hard, she ended up in the hospital! Is the amazing ‘DWTS’ judge going to be okay? See her emotional Instagram post that totally will warm your heart here!

Carrie Ann Inaba‘s busy schedule landed her in the hospital on Wednesday, Apr. 19! The 49 year-old Dancing With The Stars judge joked, “Iron deficiency Anemia strikes again,” on her Instagram. Deficiencies in the blood from anemia can cause fatigue, skin pallor, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or dizziness so hopefully with a little rest in the hospital Carrie will be back in her judge’s seat! She still showed off her upbeat attitude in her Instagram caption. Carrie did not let her little health scare slow her down though and thanked her fans for showing her so much love. “#GratefulForTheSolutions#happyhealthytuesdayall,” she wrote with a cute bouquet of flowers and kissing emoji.

Iron deficiency Anemia strikes again… #tuesdayselfie #beenworkingtoohard lately #GratefulForTheSolutions #happyhealthytuesdayall 💐😘 A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) on Apr 18, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

This season of Dancing With The Stars has definitely had its’ fair share of injuries already. Maksim Chmerkovskiy seriously injured his leg at the very beginning of the season and needed surgery! Alan Bertsen, 22, had to fill in for Maks with his parter Heather Morris, 30. Maks has recovered and really pushed himself to get better. “Alan’s officially fired!” Maks joked on Apr. 17 as he revealed he’d be making his triumphant return to the ballroom!

“I’m walking now. I’m making strides a little faster than expected,” he told PEOPLE on Skype. “I’m hoping for like a full comeback end of this week. And then we’ll start rehearsing. I still feel like we have a chance and you deserve it. I want to give you 150 percent effort and being as physically active as I was at my best. I want to come back and win,” he told the mag.

HollywoodLifers, wish Carrie Ann a speedy recovery in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.