Caitlyn Jenner Champions Gay Marriage In Diane Sawyer Interview: I’m 100% For It

Courtesy of ABC

Caitlyn Jenner is making it loud and clear where she stands when it comes to gay marriage, despite being attacked by Ellen DeGeneres for claiming she was more of a ‘traditionalist’ on the subject.

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, isn’t holding back on her latest 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer. No subject is off limits, including where she stands on gay marriage now that she is openly transgender. “I am 100 percent behind gay marriage. Let’s clear that up right now,” Caitlyn tells Diane during the one-on-one interview.

In 2015, Caitlyn appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she was asked what her stance was on the topic. “I’m a traditionalist. … I kinda like tradition and it’s always been a man and a woman,” Caitlyn told Ellen, who is married to another woman, Portia de Rossi. However, Caitlyn did clarify that it wasn’t her job to tell anyone what they could or could not do based on their sexual preference. “That’s not my job, okay? If that word — ‘marriage’ — is really, really that important to you, I can go with it,” she explained.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for Ellen, who later went on Howard Stern‘s SiriuisXM radio show and discussed the disagreement with Caitlyn. “I said, ‘You’re wanting people to understand and accept you — this is like, really confusing to people. And you still have a judgment about gay people and marriage.’ She goes, ‘Well if the word marriage is that important.’ It is. That’s the word. We want the same thing,” Ellen shared. Now it seems that Caitlyn is finally on the same page as Ellen.

Could Caitlyn appear on Ellen’s show once again after her 20/20 interview airs on Friday, April 21 at 10pm ET? Only time will tell, but it definitely sounds like it’s time for these two powerful women to catch up with one another!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Caitlyn’s stance on gay marriage these days? Comment below, let us know!

