Caitlyn Jenner, 67, got real with Kris Jenner, 61, about how she decided to undergo gender reassignment surgery. At the first, Caitlyn did not want to talk about it at all in a clip from an upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Don’t even go down this road, ’cause I’m not talking about it,” she warned her ex wife after Kris asked about the process to get Caitlyn’s gun registered again in her new name.

The ladies were eventually able to have a more open conversation over a glass of wine. “You know what I was going to tell you,” Kris said, “I always wondered why you peed sitting down.” Caitlyn touchingly explained, “when you’re struggling with your identity, there’s little things that you can do. It just makes you feel better about yourself.” They’ve been through so much together, but Kris and Caitlyn still managed to find the humor in the situation. “Plus it’s messier,” Caitlyn joked about peeing standing up. “It’s kind of perfect,” Kris added, “I never have to yell at you about putting the seat down.”

Caitlyn revealed she underwent gender confirmation surgery in her upcoming memoir. “You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.” She explained that she won’t go into too much detail, but she’s happy. “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time,” she said.

