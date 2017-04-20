Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Hold Hands In New Romantic Snap — Back Together?

Courtesy of Snapchat

OMG! This is not a drill! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna may have officially set aside their differences and reconciled. The (supposedly) ex-couple shared some very sweet pics on Snapchat on April 19, including one of them holding hands!

Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 30, were once so in love, and we think they could be once more based on some really adorable pics they each posted to Snapchat on April 19. The on-again, off-again couple (who we thought were officially donezo) each put up a snap suggesting they aren’t done with each other just yet.

Chyna opted to share a beautiful pic of her and a man, who we can only assume is Rob, holding hands. The pic looked extra gorgeous due to the ridiculous amount of bling they were both wearing — though Chyna’s engagement ring was noticeably still absent from her finger.

Image Courtesy of Snapchat

Rob on the other hand confirmed he really was with his ex-fiancée by posting a snap of Chyna wearing a white crop top and purple wig while looking out from a booth in some ultra hip setting. We have no idea where they are, but it sure looks fun!

Chyna and Rob have had a tumultuous relationship, to say the least. But because they share a beautiful little 5-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, we really hope they can work things out — whether that means they get back together or agree it’s best to just co-parent as friends.

However, Rob’s family has made it blatantly clear how they feel about the relationship, even going so far as to successfully block Chyna from ever being able to use the family name in business — even if she marries Rob. Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new pics of Rob and Chyna? Do you think they will be getting back together? Give us all your thoughts below!

