Bella Thorne Proudly Flaunts Her Unshaven Legs On Snapchat For Fans — See Pic

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Snapchat

Bella Thorne joked about her ‘hairy a– legs’ in a Snapchat that you have to see! The ‘Famous In Love’ star has always been super upfront about her choice not to shave, but what do you think? Take our poll to tell us whether you think it’s cool or beyond kooky to not shave!

Bella Thorne has never shied away from being super open about her choices. The 19 year-old has made it no secret that she does not shave her legs and even took to Snapchat to show them off on Apr. 20. “My hairy a– legs doe,” the Famous In Love star joked on her Snap. She showed off her hairy armpits during her vacation in Cancun, Mexico in Feb. too! What do you think of Bella’s choice to not shave?

It’s definitely her choice and the only person that it really matters to is Bella. How do you feel about it? It can be a feminist statement or did you just threw away your razors one day and never looked back? Would you get on the no-shave bandwagon or do you prefer to keep it hairless? Tell us what you think about this beauty choice in our poll!

Bella has proven that she prefers to go “natural” in more ways than one. She recently revealed that she does not take any sort of medication and that includes birth control! “I don’t like medication. I don’t even take birth control. I won’t even take Advil or Tylenol. I power through. I’m all natural,” she explained in a recent tweet. Bella has been super brave and open with her decisions on social media, but admitted to Yahoo! that sometimes online trolls get to her. “You could tell me I’m pretty 100 times a day, but if you tell me I’m ugly, that’s going to stick,” she said. Bella, you’re amazing inside and out!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s decision? Tell us in the poll and the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.