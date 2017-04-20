Courtesy of Instagram

Thorne or Hadid?! — Who will take the title of the Instagram swag queen? We’ve zeroed in on the young stars’ hottest and most fierce photos, and we’ve made our decision! So, what’s yours? Click inside to vote on which Bella rocks the gram’ the best!

There’s two sexy Bella’s in Hollywood and you know who they are! — Bella Thorne, 19, and Bella Hadid, 20! They’re close in age, equally sexy, and equally sweet. But, one star’s got a little more swag than the other, don’t you think? When it comes to the Instagram game, your favorite stars pull out all of the stops to make sure that their posts are sexier than the last. Only one chick can win… Cast your vote, here!

There are many factors to consider before casting your vote — Style, edge, location, companions and risk. Yes, this is a serious thing. Both Bella’s are always dressed to the nines, in revealing ensembles. And, they’re always in the most exotic places, with coolest friends. But, let’s break this down. We’re going to give you our pick for each factor [style, edge, location, companions and risk] and we’ll tally them up at the end to see who comes out on top!

Style — We’re going to have to give this one to Hadid. The young model is always in head-to-toe designer clothing, no matter where she is. Whether it’s a revealing bikini on a tropical getaway, or sultry streetwear, Bella always manages to blow us away with her style.

Edge — This category seems obvious. We’re going to have to give it to Thorne! Bella’s fierce and daring attitude won her this one. She isn’t afraid wear bold colors, patterns or materials. Not to mention, Bella’s carefree attitude and ability to say, do and wear exactly what she wants, earns her the “edge” title. And, that blue hair definitely gives her style points!

Location — This is obviously Bella H. But, she has the advantage on this one because she’s a model! It’s her job to jet-set all over the world. Bella posts photos from all over the world — Milan, Paris, New York, Los Angeles and more!

Companions — This one is close. But we’re giving it to Hadid. She has a bit of a leg up because of her massive model crew! We mean, with BFFs like Kendall Jenner, 21, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, you can’t beat a crew like that. Not to mention, her sister is none other than Gigi Hadid, 21!

Risk — Thorne is the queen of this one! In case you haven’t scrolled through her Instagram, let us give you the recap. Between her short skirts, fishnet tights, multicolored hair, and revealing videos, Bella T is FEARLESS!

In a 3-2 win, Hadid wins our vote for the Instagram Bella with the most swag! But, it was a close race. We still love you Bella Thorne! Now, cast your vote, above!

HollywoodLifers, who took the victories in the categories for you?!

