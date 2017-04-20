Angelina Jolie’s Secret Romance: Inside Her Private Malibu Rendezvous With New Man

REX/Shutterstock

Ooh la la! The identity of Angelina Jolie’s hot new man may still be a secret, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s been enjoying private Malibu rendezvous with him. Get all the romantic details here!



“It is challenging for Angelina [Jolie] to move on from Brad [Pitt], but she is doing what she can to nurture a secret romance with a new guy. Angelina and her new man, a handsome British entrepreneur with strong political ties and aspirations, have held a few secret rendezvous at the Malibu estate where she has been staying occasionally since her split from Brad,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Sounds sexy! Obviously, Angelina is raising six children with her ex, Brad, but when they’re with him (like they were earlier this month), she takes advantage and calls her new man up for some romantic get togethers.

“She struggles to find time for herself, so during the infrequent times Brad has the children, Angelina organizes romantic rendezvous with the British hottie. Angelina‘s dates have been happening all behind closed doors… overnight dinners, drinks, everything inside the private Malibu residence and never out in public. Angelina finds the secrecy of their romance sexy and exciting. She wants the divorce to be well behind her and all of her children to be in a healthy place before she goes on a vacation or even out to a restaurant with any new man,” our source adds.

Unfortunately, it sounds like it may be a while before we discover the identity of Angelina’s new man, but in the meantime, we love hearing how she’s having fun with him. As we previously told you, Angelina was “crushing” on her new man before she broke up with Brad, so she’s very into this guy.

