Aaron Hernandez: Suicide Notes, Handwritten By Patriots Star, Found In Cell

Only one day after Aaron Hernandez’s shocking death was revealed, three handwritten suicide notes were found in his prison cell. Now, the medical examiner and officials have ruled his death as a suicide, according to a new report on April 20.

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez reportedly left behind three handwritten suicide notes. As of April 20, his death has been ruled a suicide by hanging by the medical examiner and officials, according to TMZ. “Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields performed an autopsy on Mr. Hernandez on Wednesday and concluded today that the manner of death was suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging,” a statement read from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. This shocking reveal comes one day after his death was announced.

Investigators discovered a “cardboard jammed into the door tracks of his single-inmate cell to impede entry into the cell.” Additionally, “there were no signs of a struggle, and investigators determined that Mr. Hernandez was alone at the time of the hanging.” Three handwritten notes were found next to a Bible in the cell, one of which was a message to the public, while the others were addressed to specific people. Now that Hernandez’ cause of death has been confirmed, his brain will reportedly be released to Boston University’s CTE Center, per his family’s wishes.

Hernandez killed himself at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center on April 19, days after he was cleared in a double-homicide case. The 27-year-old was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for killing Odin Lloyd, his fiancee’s sister’s boyfriend, in 2013. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015. Five days before his suicide, Hernandez was acquitted in a second murder case, for the deaths of Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtado, 28.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in the general population unit,” the Department of Corrections said in a statement. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his window.” The former NFL star, who was drafted into the league at 19, was transferred to UMass Leominster Hospital. Hernandez was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m., one hour after he hung himself. He is survived by his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins and their 4-year old daughter Avielle.

