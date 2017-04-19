Shayanna Jenkins: 5 Things To Know On Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancé & Mother Of Daughter, 4

Courtesy of Facebook

The sudden passing of Aaron Hernandez has left fiancé Shayanna Jenkins completely heartbroken. Now she lives the life of a widower, and 4-year old daughter Avielle will grow up without a father. Here’s 5 things to know about the footballer’s family.

1. The couple met in college.

Before we get into the heavy details, let’s take a light-hearted walk down memory lane. Shayanna Jenkins met Aaron Hernandez in 2007 at the University Of Florida where he played for the Florida Gators. They were COLLEGE SWEETHEARTS, which is basically unheard of these days.

2. Shayanna and Aaron had a baby!

The late footballer’s fiancé gave birth to daughter Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez in November of 2012 before officially tying the knot. Aaron popped the question that same month. Even though the couple never married, Shayanna legally took his last name in 2015.

3. She was a ride-or-die kind of girl.

When news broke out of the 2013 Miami shooting, Shayanna stuck by her man’s side even though he was suspected of killing two men and severely injuring a third during a car ride to a strip club. The man who survived, Alexander Bradley, claims Aaron shot his eye out. Aaron was found not guilty of the double homicide.

4. Her unwavering loyalty created a family rift.

That same year, Aaron was charged of murdering Shayanna’s sister’s boyfriend, Odin Lloyd. Shaneah Jenkins reportedly reached out to Shayanna for comfort but was turned away by her strange and “secretive” behavior. When the case went to court in 2015, the sisters were on opposite sides of the trail.

5. She testified during the trail.

Shayanna was granted immunity in exchange for her testimony. She told prosecutors that Aaron asked her to “go downstairs in our storage and remove a box from our home” the day after Odin was killed and threw it away in a “random dumpster.” In 2017, she confessed to finding a gun in their shared home but didn’t confront him about it.

