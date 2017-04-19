Scott Peterson: 5 Things To Know On Convicted Killer Getting His Own ‘Dateline’ Special

Associated Press

Thought you knew the whole story? Think again! On a Apr. 21 episode of ‘Dateline,’ Scott Peterson’s prosecutors will open a new chapter on the murder of his wife, Laci, and their unborn child. Here’s 5 things to know about the convicted killer!

1. Why is he so famous?

Infamous would probably be a better word to describe Scott Peterson, 44. The reason he’s so heavily talked about is because he was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his wife, Laci, who was 8 months pregnant at the time. The couple had planned to name him Connor. Scott was arrested in 2003, but the trial itself is an even wilder story!

There was, and is, a story never completely told… #Dateline Friday 9/8c pic.twitter.com/YPAVDBWY35 — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) April 19, 2017

2. The murder trial was soooo drawn out!

Laci was reported missing in 2002 and it wasn’t a year later that her husband was convicted. But here’s the thing, this was one of those cases where people had already made up their minds that Scott did it without hearing any hard facts or evidence. Nearly the entire city of Modesto, California believed he was guilty.

3. Did Scott ever confess?

No he didn’t, but it were the inconsistencies in his stories that waved a red flag for police. It was also revealed on Jan. 17 that he had multiple affairs, most recently with Amber Frey. She told police that Scott told he her “lost his wife” — and mentioned nothing about her being missing.

4. Why did he do it?

This is where the Dateline episode comes into play. One of Scott’s prosecutors, Birgit Fladager, says “the reason for the murder was he didn’t want to be married anymore and he didn’t want to have a child. He wanted a different life. He didn’t want what he had.” The special airs April 21 at 9PM ET.

5. What happened to Laci and her unborn baby?

A female torso missing its hands, feet, and head was found in the San Francisco Bay on April 14, 2003. Police identified it as Laci’s. They also found remains of a late term male pre-born baby in the same area just one day prior. The San Francisco Bay is where Scott was boating the day of Laci’s disappearance.

